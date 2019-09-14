Index.hu joins major international media collaboration to cover climate change

Between 15 and 22 of September, as part of a global cooperation of more than 250 news organisations, Index.hu is going to intensely cover stories of our changing climate during the week leading up to the UN's Climate Action Summit.

The aim of this unprecedented international media collaboration is for news and stories of climate change to reach an audience of hundreds of millions globally before the UN's Climate Action Summit is set to begin. This international cooperation is called Covering Climate Now.

Besides Index.hu, the list of participating news outlets include Vanity Fair, Bloomberg, El País, La Repubblicca, CBS News, Asahi Shimbun, Times of India, Nature, Science, Harvard Business Review, HuffPost, Buzzfeed News, and photo agency Getty Images, amongst many others.

Over the course of the next week, Index.hu's English edition will also take part in our increased climate coverage, you'll be able to find our articles published as a part of 'Covering Climate Now' here as we publish them.

This huge global collaboration of more than 250 media outlets was organised by the Columbia Journalism Review and Nation, its leading media partner is The Guardian, Index.hu is the only participant from Hungary.