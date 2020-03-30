Hungarian Coronavirus Act passes, granting Viktor Orbán unprecedented emergency powers

Our article is being updated.

With 137 votes for, and 53 against, the Hungarian Parliament had passed the Coronavirus Act, granting the government emergency powers that are unprecedented since the fall of communism thirty years ago. Last week, the opposition managed to block the government from rushing the bill through the Parliament in an accelerated procedure, however this week, Fidesz's supermajority passed the bill into law which allows the government to rule by decree for an indefinite period of time.

The Hungarian government had declared a state of emergency in the middle of March - the special legal order already allowed the government to implement extraordinary measures against the coronavirus by way of government decrees that expire every 15 days, requiring extension by the Parliament.

The new law allows the government to make these extensions themselves indefinitely, or at least until Parliament decides to revoke this authorisation before the state of emergency is over. The new law also gives the government a wider range of movement by allowing emergency decrees to go beyond what is listed in the Disaster Relief Act, but the law still contains a general provision restricting measures to what is "necessary and proportional" in order to "prevent, manage, and eradicate the epidemic and to avoid and mitigate its effects," and the government will still have to regularly inform the Parliament (or if the Parliament cannot convene, the Speaker and the leaders of parliamentary groups) about the measures introduced to counter the epidemic.

The new law also introduces a vaguely worded new paragraph to the already existing offence of scaremongering in the Criminal Code, which opponents of the law say could threaten critical press:

"Anyone who, under a special legal order, in public, utters or spreads statements known to be false or statements distorting true facts shall be punishable by imprisonment between 1 to 5 years if done in a manner capable of hindering or derailing the effectiveness of the response effort."

The Coronavirus Act also introduces a number of other changes to the constitutional order of the country:

The government will be allowed to take steps beyond the extraordinary measures listed in the Disaster Relief Act and suspend the application of certain laws by decree if necessary and proportional to protect citizens' health, life, property, rights, and to secure the stability of the economy in connection with the pandemic.

Constitutional Court is to remain operational during the state of emergency, and until it is over, "the council is allowed to hold meetings using electronic means of communications."

No local or national elections or referendums can be held until the end of the state of emergency, elections and referendums already scheduled will take place after the special legal order ends. Municipal councils dissolved during the state of emergency stay in place until the end of the special legal order.

(Cover: The Hungarian Parliament on 30 March 2020. Photo: MTI/Máthé Zoltán)

