Így sikongattak az eredeti Halloween-film vetítésén 1979-ben
Egy Youtube-felhasználó akkor felvette a közönség hangját, és most összekombinálta a nemsokára pont 40 éves film 2 perces jelenetével. Ilyen volt Amerikában nézni minden idők egyik legjobb horrorfilmjét:
Ever wonder what it was like to see the original #HalloweenMovie during its original run? YouTube user Kyle J. Wood recorded audio during a screening at a Hollywood Boulevard theater in 1979, one year after the film opened and synced up with remastered video! pic.twitter.com/Qn88B6t8FH— Daily Grindhouse (@DailyGrindhouse) 2018. október 18.
Rovataink a Facebookon