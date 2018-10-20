Vendel
  • Klág Dávid

    Egy Youtube-felhasználó akkor felvette a közönség hangját, és most összekombinálta a nemsokára pont 40 éves film 2 perces jelenetével. Ilyen volt Amerikában nézni minden idők egyik legjobb horrorfilmjét:

  • sixx

    lex

    Mert az van, hogy Lex beköszön a CBS-ről a The CW-re költöztetett szuperhősnős sorozat, amibe Melissa Benoit alakítja Superman unokatesóját, és... hát ja, kábé ennyi a történet. Erős, repül, sose hal meg, mindezt szoknyában ÉS köpenyben, jóhogy. Luthorra egy ideig még várni kell, a színész sincs még meg hozzá, Michael Rosenbaum meg sajnos nem lehet ugye, mert ő már a Smallville-ben eljátszotta a karaktert vagy 154 epizódban. #sad

  • Hanula Zsolt
    Sport

    4 kilométer úszás, 180 kilométer biciklizés, és a végén egy levezető maraton, vagyis 42 kilométer futás. Ezt nyomta le a 85 éves (!!!) Hiromu Inada a a Kona Iron Man triatlonbajnokság keretében Japánban, az ideje 16 óra 53 perc 50 másodperc, ami egyrészt egyéni rekord, másrészt korosztályos világcsúcs, harmadrészt szerintem én a 114-es busszal nem tudnám ezt a távot ennyi idő alatt lenyomni, pedig azért még van pár évem, hogy 85 éves bácsi legyek.

    3535-keuG--620x349@abc

    Egyébként Inada sem kezdte kimondottan korán a sportolást, akkor kezdett uszodába járni, amikor nyugdíjba ment, aztán vett egy biciklit, és végül 70 éves korában azon vette magát észre, hogy benevezett egy szenior triatlonversenyre. Azóta is tolja, és saját bevallása szerint rettentően élvezi. Ez a heti edzésprogramja, ha esetleg valakinek kedve támadna utána csinálni:

    • Hétfő: 60 km bicikli, 5 km futás
    • Kedd: 3 km úszás, 100 km bicikli
    • Szerda: 3 km úszás, 15 km terepfutás
    • Csütörtök: 3 km úszás, 70 km bicikli (hegyek között, jó sok emelkedővel)
    • Péntek: 20-30 km futás
    • Szombat: 3 km úszás, 150 km bicikli
    • Vasárnap: pihi

    (via)

  • Koroknai Gergely

    Elmosta az eső a Forma-1 Amerikai Nagydíjának második szabadedzését, ilyenkor minden csapat más-más szórakozást talál ki, hogy valamivel elüssék az időt. A Red Bullnál karaoke ment, a McLarennél a 2019-re szerződtetett Lando Norrisszal kiszúrás jelentette a dilit, a 18 éves angolnak felszolgálónak kellett beállnia.

    vlcsnap-2018-10-19-21h45m30s277.png

    Igen ám, de hogy Fernando Alonso teáját kézi erővel kavarja meg, arról már szó sem lehetett: egy akkumulátoros fúróba befogott kanállal végezte el a munkát.