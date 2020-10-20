Rákos a Nagy Lebowski Tökije
Az Oscar-díjas Jeff Bridges a Twitteren jelentette be, hogy daganatos betegséget diagnosztizáltak nála.
Ahogy írja:
ez egy komoly betegség, de remek orvosaim vannak, és a kilátásaim jók.
As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.— Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020
I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.
I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.
