    Kultúr

    Az Oscar-díjas Jeff Bridges a Twitteren jelentette be, hogy daganatos betegséget diagnosztizáltak nála.

    Ahogy írja:

    ez egy komoly betegség, de remek orvosaim vannak, és a kilátásaim jók. 

  • Somkuti Bálint
    Kultúr

    Kevéssé ismert, hogy J. R. R. Tolkien, A Gyűrűk Ura és A hobbit írója nem csak prózában alkotott, hanem a könyvek versbetétjeit is ő írta.

    Egy családi vállalkozás, a Clamavi de Profundis megzenésítette az egyik poémát:

  • Reim Károly
    Sport

    A zöld-fehérek hétfőn délután érkeztek meg a katalán stadionba, ahol 25 év elteltével, kedden 21 órától újra pályára lépnek a Bajnokok Ligájában. A Fradi játékosai a Barcelonával csapnak össze, az pedig a magyar bajnok által közzétett videó alapján egyértelmű: a gránátvörös-kékek szentélye nézők nélkül is tekintélyt parancsoló.

  • Károly Gábor
    Sport

    Új értelmet nyert Ganxsta Zolee-ék Ég a jég című száma a New York-i gyerek hokimeccsen: egy jégsimító gép gyulladt ki munka közben.

    Az ABC News szerint az incidensben senki sem sérült meg, mindenesetre a gépkezelő biztosan leizzadt, mire a lángoló jégsimítót kivezette a játéktérről.

    2020-10-19 21 50 31-Index - Mindeközben - Ég a jég New Yorkban.p
    Fotó: ABC News / Facebook