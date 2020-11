He's only gone and done it. At the helm of Mr Nippy - @PaddyMcGuinness hit 80.043mph at Elvington Airfield; achieving a new @GWR Guinness World Records title for "Fastest Electric Ice Cream Van". Now, who fancies a 99?



Watch the full film now → https://t.co/fq6UTtb5bK See less pic.twitter.com/TouNBR3VI8