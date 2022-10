Történelmi pillanat: afgán női kerékpárost szerződtetett egy izraeli csapat

‼️ Breaking news ‼️



Newly crowned Afghan champion Fariba Hashimi is set to sign with Israel – Premier Tech Roland in 2023!



🎙 Fariba Hashimi: “I did not expect this in my wildest dreams. I will race for all Afghan women!”



