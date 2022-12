Di María bocsánatáért esedezik a világbajnokot durván megsértő újságíró

Ángel Di María loves a big game. 😤



- Winner in the 2008 Olympics

- MOTM in the 2014 #UCL final

- Goal in the 2014 Copa del Rey final

- Winner in the 2016 Coupe de la Ligue

- Winner in the 2021 Copa America

- Goal in the 2021 Finalissima

- Goal in the 2022 World Cup final pic.twitter.com/0A6pGD96mp