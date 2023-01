A 160 ezres percdííjért dolgozó Ronaldo meghétszerezte az al-Nasszr követőinek táborát

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo has just signed THE BIGGEST CONTRACT in football history. 💰💸🇸🇦



• €200M/year

• €16.67M/month

• €3.888M/week

• €555,555/day

• €23,150/hour

• €386/ minute

• €6.5/second pic.twitter.com/bLeCspzoXv