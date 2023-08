Neymar elvetette a sulykot: nyolc álomautó, két séf, teli hűtő, mindez a heti 2,5 millió fonton felül

Extra benefits for Neymar in Al-Hilal deal :



▪️Private Jet

▪️He will be allowed to live with Bruna Biancardi even if they’re not married.

▪️Huge new home with staff

▪️€80,000 for each Al-Hilal win

▪️€500,000 for each story or post that promotes Saudi.



