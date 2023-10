Újra egy bajnokságban futballozhat Messi és C. Ronaldo

🚨🇸🇦 According to SPORT, Saudi Arabia want to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi in the Saudi League. They will offer him a 6-months loan.



As a reminder - Messi's next game in the MLS is in 4 months (February) since Inter Miami was eliminated from the playoffs contention. pic.twitter.com/reEhLgNDHc