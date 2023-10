Történelmi sikert ér el a pakisztáni válogatott

HISTORY MADE! 🚨



🇵🇰 197th Ranked Pakistan had NEVER won a World Cup Qualifier. They'd not won any match since 2018.



They've just BEATEN 177th Ranked Cambodia, in Islamabad, to finally reach Round 2 of AFC World Cup Qualification!



Sensational.



FT: 🇵🇰 Pakistan 1-0 Cambodia 🇰🇭 pic.twitter.com/F4vTEszH8c