⚪️🔵 Hertha Berlin agree permanent deal to sign Bradley Ibrahim from Arsenal.



Player in Berlin with agent Alan Redmond from Roc Nation.



🔴⚪️ Exclusive details:



◉ Contract until 2027.



◉ Arsenal will have matching rights.



◉ Healthy sell-on clause + add-ons for appearances. pic.twitter.com/pUboLhFMla