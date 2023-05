Erik Spoelstra will be making his 6th NBA Finals appearance as a head coach, tied for the 4th most all-time:



Phil Jackson: 13

Red Auerbach: 11

Pat Riley: 9

Steve Kerr: 6

Johnny Kundla: 6

Gregg Popovich: 6

Erik Spoelstra: 6 pic.twitter.com/GI6oNzWUOZ