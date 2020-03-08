Coronavirus in Hungary: Infected Iranian citizens guarded by police

This is a developing story, our article is continuously updated.

Tibor Lakatos, the leader of the Hungarian government's coronavirus task force announced that travel restrictions will apply to Italian areas under lockdown, and police were called to foreign students held in the hospital, while government officials are urging calmness and cooperation.

Lakatos reiterated that the authorities are conducting contact investigations concerning all confirmed cases, and announced that the group of Hungarian students who were isolated after returning to Hungary from a school trip near Milan two weeks ago were released from quarantine on Sunday, there are 54 people currently isolated. Lakatos also announced that

As of 9 MARCH 0:00 AM, air traffic between Hungary and areas within a 100 km of Milan and treviso will be shut down.

The Ministry of Human Capacities called healthcare workers to abstain from attending foreign conferences, The reorganisation of hospital capacities to accommodate the growing number of suspected and confirmed cases is ongoing. The task force recommends hospitals and hospices to disallow visitors, and schools to postpone class trips.

Lakatos also talked about the quarantined Iranian citizens who initially resisted quarantine orders; police ultimately convinced them to take the ambulance to the Central Hospital of Southern Pest (DPC). But police presence was ordered at the hospital as well, Lakatos said:

"Overnight, we experienced that the infected Iranians are uncooperative towards medical staff and the authorities, and we had to provide police presence at the Szent László Hospital [of the DPC] in order to avoid Iranian citizens potentially hurting nurses or doctors and to prevent them from leaving the hospital's premises in spite of the restrictive order."

A representative of the National Directorate-General for Aliens Policing (formerly known as the Office of Immigration and Nationality) also appeared at the hospital to inform foreign nationals about potential criminal and immigration-law consequences.

As we reported earlier, foreign students held in quarantine at the DPC complained that they are held in hospital wards with 3-6 beds with potentially infected people and they get little to no information.

Government officials: Cooperation is key, supplies are safe

Tamás Schanda, Deputy Minister of Innovation and Technology said they are requesting universities to notify their students and teachers in Hungarian and in English about the coronavirus situation and to inform them about the consequences of disobeying quarantine orders.

"The responsible actions of individuals are vital for preventing the further spread of the virus."

In order to protect consumers, the ministry started checking stores selling protective equipment to prevent unrealistically high pricing or sales of low-quality products. Continuous supply in commerce is safe.

Tamás Menczer, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded that senior citizens are most at risk and stressed that Hungarian government measures are "never against people, countries, or anything, they are always for something, this time, they are for safety," which is why cooperation and avoidance of panic is key.

Reflecting on the major lockdown announced in Italy today, Menczer said that as the situation is constantly changing, it is impossible to predict what areas governments would draw under quarantine, therefore he urged those travelling abroad anywhere to register their presence at the local embassy - though Menczer only talked about Hungarians abroad, this advice obviously applies to expats living in Hungary as well.

Chief Medical Officer: British patient in the ICU

Chief Medical Officer assessed the situation: there are 7 confirmed coronavirus patients in Hungary, four are Iranian citizens, two are Hungarian, and one is British, and recounted the details of the sixth and seventh cases we wrote about here. The contact investigations were expanded to include the contacts of the last two infected patients, but all contacts of the first Iranian students are under observation in quarantine.

All patients are in "satisfactory condition" except for the 70-year-old British man who had pre-existing medical conditions - he is currently being treated at the ICU of the Kenézy Gyula Hospital in Debrecen, and is considered a high-risk patient, his condition is "not good." The six other infected are treated at the DPC.

The coronavirus situation in Hungary

According to the latest update (11:45 AM) of the government coronavirus website,

IN HUNGARY, 7 PEOPLE ARE INFECTED, 67 ARE IN QUARANTINE, AND 362 SAMPLES WERE TAKEN FOR TESTING.

This data does not yet account for the group of Hungarian students released from quarantine on Sunday, the actual number according to the Chief Medical Officer is 54.

Confirmed cases in Hungary so far:

Hungary announced the first two cases in the country on Wednesday, two Iranian university students studying in Budapest and Gödöllő were infected on their (independent) trips to Iran. The first two patients and their partners are in isolation at the Central Hospital of Southern Pest (DPC).

in the country on Wednesday, two Iranian university students studying in Budapest and Gödöllő were infected on their (independent) trips to Iran. The first two patients and their partners are in isolation at the Central Hospital of Southern Pest (DPC). Two more confirmed cases were announced on Thursday, one is a 69-year-old British man living in Debrecen who returned from Milan by plane last Friday, the other is the girlfriend of one of the Iranian students.

were announced on Thursday, one is a 69-year-old British man living in Debrecen who returned from Milan by plane last Friday, the other is the girlfriend of one of the Iranian students. A fifth case was announced on Saturday morning, a 70-year-old Hungarian man in poor health tested positive. The sixth patient is his wife.

was announced on Saturday morning, a 70-year-old Hungarian man in poor health tested positive. The patient is his wife. The seventh person to test positive was another Iranian student who attended a birthday party with one of the first two confirmed coronavirus patients.

On Saturday, the Hungarian government cancelled their main event on the March 15th national holiday. The City of Budapest and the opposition parties soon followed suit.

Quarantined foreign students complain that they are held together with 2-5 other, potentially infected people and they want to self-isolate in their homes. Two Iranian students first resisted going into quarantine, but police convinced them to take the ambulance to the DPC - authorities warn that disobeying quarantine orders is a crime.

On Friday, Hungary suspended issuing Visas to citizens of Iran due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Earlier, the government suspended access to the transit zones on the southern border where asylum-seekers could apply for refugee status.

Neighbouring Serbia also announced their first coronavirus case on Friday, according to Serbian Minister of Health Zlatibor Lončar. The 43-year-old man tested positive on Friday morning after returning to Serbia from a visit to his sister in Budapest, who was exhibiting flu-like symptoms. At the Friday press conference of the Hungarian government's coronavirus task force, Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller commented that the visit happened more than two weeks ago, beyond the known incubation period of the virus, so this case should not be cause for alarm according to her.

Authorities were also retracing the steps of a group of infected tourists who spent several days in Budapest at the end of February before testing positive for the virus days later in Prague. So far, it seems that they visited a ruin pub, a crepe shop, a pharmacy, and the Széchenyi Thermal Bath.

The first Hungarian citizen to contract Covid-19 was a man who worked on the cruise ship Diamond Princess was confirmed to have the disease at the end of February, he is still being treated in Japan.