#AZToopers stopped this Delorean on I-10 in Ehrenberg for expired tags last week. Keeping registration up to date can be tricky when you're #TimeTraveling, but did you know you can renew vehicle registration online? Visit https://t.co/JD8ZUoFP0r or see https://t.co/NVi7f8MWN1. pic.twitter.com/VhRduqbgPC