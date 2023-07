Dominik Szoboszlai has won a trophy in every season of his senior career so far:



◉ 2017/18 Austrian Bundesliga⁠

◉ 2018/19 Austrian Bundesliga⁠

◉ 2018/19 Austrian Cup⁠

◉ 2019/20 Austrian Bundesliga⁠

◉ 2019/20 Austrian Cup⁠

◉ 2020/21 Austrian Bundesliga⁠

◉ 2020/21… pic.twitter.com/3gOZzA7yGa