Öngyilkossággal fenyegetőzik a francia élvonalbeli labdarúgó

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: An OGC Nice player is threatening to commit suicide.



The unnamed professional player is standing on the Magnan viaduct, 100 metres above the ground and is threatening to jump.



According to reports in France, the player in question is suicidal following a… pic.twitter.com/L0lSv8ztmT