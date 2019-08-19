Angela Merkel and Viktor Orbán commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Pan-European Picnic

We will be updating this article as the event progresses.

On Monday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán come together to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Pan-European Picnic. The two leaders are set to speak at an ecumenical service in the Sopron Evangelical Church, followed by a joint press conference in the early afternoon.



The Pan-European Picnic was a demonstration against a divided Europe held on 19 August 1989 near Sopron, close to the Austrian-Hungarian border. News of the event quickly reached the citizens of the DDR who were in Hungary at the time, and more than 600 East Germans used the opportunity provided by the temporarily open border to flee to the West. The event was an important symbolic milestone leading up to the dismantling of the Iron Curtain and the reunification of Germany.



In a video message on Saturday, Angela Merkel said that Germany will forever be grateful to Hungary for their contributions to German reunification, of which the Pan-European Picnic was an important building block. The Chancellor noted that this process lead to a united Europe that could leave the Cold War behind, and with the contributions of Poland and (at the time) Czechslovakia, a "great new partnership with Central and Eastern Europe could form, which we can experience together in the EU and NATO." She added that despite the many challenges still ahead, "living in democracy and freedom is a great joy."

Before the two leaders could speak, former Minister of Human Capacities Zoltán Balog took to the pulpit. He said in German that soul-searching must be done to see if the freedom bestowed upon us was used well, and called everyone to pray for those working for their communities, especially those "to whom the electorate has given the greatest responsibility." He added that first and foremost, we have God to thank for the demolition of the Iron Curtain and for the region being able to regain its freedom thirty years ago.



After Balog, students had a chance to say their prayers. One of them asked for the power to stand together for a Christian Europe, another pointed out that just like thirty years ago, people are forced to flee from their homes even today:

"We ask you, Lord, to take them into your protection. Make our borders traversable, and bring the borders in our hearts down as well."

Next up was Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Orbán: Unity of the East and the West

The Hungarian Prime Minister opened his commemorative speech with a long laudation of Angela Merkel, saying it is an honour for the citizens of Hungary to be visited by Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of Germany who lead her country for 14 years and was elected four times. He said Merkel worked for Europe, the European cooperation, and the reunification of the entirety of Europe for many years, and for this, his respect is only growing stronger, as

"Europe has to be reunited conflict by conflict, dispute by dispute, day by day. Europe is comprised of sovereign nations, therefore, it has to be reunited every single day."

He added that chivalry dictates that Hungarians pay attention to women, especially hard-working, honest women as Angela Merkel. He proceeded to ask for God's blessings on her and her family.





Fotó: Miniszterelnöki Sajtóiroda/Szecsődi Balázs / MTI Viktor Orbán in Sopron, speaking at the ecumenical service commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Pan-European Picnic on 19 August 2019.

Orbán noted how Sopron, often dubbed the City of Loyalty has a special place in the heart of Hungarians, as Hungarians, Croatians and Germans living in the city voted to remain in Hungary after World War I, and because the people of Sopron were the ones to "break through the prison fence" of the Eastern bloc, and thus made the Iron Curtain come down, breaking the post-WWII world order.

"In Sopron, we started demolishing the wall that was built by the east, from the east."

He noted that according to his memory, a greater portion of Hungarians supported the German reunification than Germans because Hungarians always knew that a united Germany is Hungary's only way to the NATO and to the EU.

Orbán reiterated what he said many times, saying that the relationship between Germany and Hungary was always special. Orbán noted that this goes back further than the picnic in Sopron 30 years ago and even further than "our joint losses in the twentieth century," as Saint Stephen, Hungary's first king who converted Hungary to Christianity, "brought a crown from Rome, but a wife from Bavaria." He continued by reminding his audience that in 1946 after the Second World War ended, two-thirds of Sopron's Germans were deported. He characterised that as "a pain that never subsides", but today, the German minority in Hungary is getting stronger in numbers and in spirits. Orbán concluded his speech by saying that these four things, founding a Christian Hungary, breaking through the border at the Pan-European Picnic, and the German-Hungarian special relations all point towards a strong Europe:

"Europe was reunited because we believed in it, and this unity of the East and the West will be preserved just like that; if we believe in it."