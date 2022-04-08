Az odesszai városi tanács a fegyveres erőkre hivatkozva azt közölte, hogy az orosz hadihajók által indított támadás bizonyos infrastruktúrákat rongált meg a térségben. A támadás részleteit még nem hozták nyilvánosságra, közli a Kyiv Independent.
According to the Odesa city council, citing the Armed Forces, the missile strike launched by Russian warships has damaged some infrastructure in the region. The details of the attack are yet to be published.