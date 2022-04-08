Koronavírus adatok

2022. apr. 08.
Oltottak Kórházban Elhunytak Fertőzöttek
Dénes
EUR 377,82 Ft
USD 347,94 Ft
8 °C
17 °C
Tovább a mellékletre

Parlamenti mandátumok

98.96%-os feldolgozottság | 69.54%-os részvétel

Egyéni választókerületek

Magyarország Budapest

Országos listák

FIDESZ-KDNP
54.42%
EGYSÉGBEN MAGYARORSZÁGÉRT
34.04%
MI HAZÁNK
6.00%
MKKP
3.20%
MEMO
1.06%
NORMÁLIS PÁRT
0.72%
13 perce
Forrás: Nemzeti Választási Iroda
Közvetítés
  • Közvetítés
  • Kapcsolódók
Ez a poszt a következő Percről percre része:

Jóváhagyták: az EU nagyon kemény szankciókat vetett ki Putyinékra

Vissza a közvetítéshez
Élő
Vissza a közvetítéshez