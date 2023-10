Izrael megkezdhette a Gáza elleni teljes körű inváziót

"ALL WE CAN HEAR ARE BOMBS. Please guys if you can hear us SEND THR MESSAGE TO THE WORLD we are isolated now in #Gaza.



Again guys if you can hear us ... we are isolated we don't have phone signals"



Tareq Abu Azzoum on @AJEnglish



THE SITUATION IS WORSE THAN IT CAN BE IMAGINED pic.twitter.com/PJ5Txql1rV