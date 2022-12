Ladies, gents & children of all ages.. the coolest, strongest & kindest Santa Claus ever🎅🏻

Academy Award winner, J.K. Simmons got in incredible shape for our Christmas franchise film

RED ONE 🛷🎄

We’re having FUN and so will you!@SevenBucksProd@AmazonStudios#NorthSwole#RedOne pic.twitter.com/jkGdzwD86G