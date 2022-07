Leclerc: Nem érdemlem meg a világbajnoki címet

Formula 1🏎️ - Only Michael Schumacher (66 in 2002), Lewis Hamilton (77 in 2020) and Sebastian Vettel (92 in 2011) ever had a bigger lead after the first 12 GPs of a @F1 season than Max Verstappen🇳🇱 this season (63). All 3 went on to win the world title that year. #FrenchGP #F1