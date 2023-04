📶 - Kevin De Bruyne🇧🇪 has now scored more goals and provided more assists in the Premier League than David Beckham🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



🔵 Kevin De Bruyne

⚽ 63 (+1)

🅰️ 102 (+1)



🔴 David Beckham

⚽ 62

🅰️ 80#MCIARS #EPL pic.twitter.com/badl78zJJ8