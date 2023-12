Hiába vezetnek Szoboszlaiék, a Manchester City fél kézzel már fogja az aranyat

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 📈



Following wins for Liverpool and Man City and defeats for Arsenal, Aston Villa and Spurs, what does the Opta supercomputer say about the Premier League title race at the halfway point of 2023-24?