On March 31, Ukrainian defenders liberated settlements in Kherson region: Novovorontsovka, Mala Shesternya, Novohryhorivs'ke, Topolyne, Knyazivka, Krasnivka, Svobodne, Kam'yanka, Pryhir'ya, Kochubeyivka and Orlove.



