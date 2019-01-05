Movember után, itt a JanuHAIRY nőknek
Egy angliai egyetemi hallgató indított egy új instagram kampányt, aminek a JanuHAIRY nevet adta. Az akció lényege, hogy a nők 1 hónapig semmilyen testrészről nem távolítják el a szőrt. Arra ösztönzi a részvevőket hogy ezt büszkén vállalják is fel, illetve osszák meg a közösségi médián.
Laura az akcióval 1000 fontot szeretne gyűjteni a Body Gossip oktatási programjára, ami a fiatalokat saját testképük elfogadásában segíti.
A Daily Mail-nek kifejtette, hogy amikor elindította a kampányt, nem mindenkitől kapott pozitív reakciót, páran nem értik miért nem szőrtelenít.
"There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty."~Steve Maraboli • • • @i_am_morgie~ “…Imagine if everyone just decided that today was the day they loved themselves and embraced every part of them selves. Accepting and loving your body and your "flaws" because you know they are what makes you who you are. If you are focused on being true to yourself in every moment, you are less concerned what others think, which will lead to peace of mind. When you have nothing to hide and you can freely be yourself, there is a profound peace/confidence you will emanate to the world that will inspire others.”👏 • • • All the girls joining in januhairy are shaving off their body hair on New Year’s Eve (Monday 31st) ready to kick start the new year with a new challenge! We have many women who have signed up for this charity project so far, from the age range of 16-60! ✨💃✨💃 Sign up and join in while you can! #3daysleft #januhairy #thenaturalrevolution #bodyhairmovement #bodypositive #spreadlove #behappy #namaste#hairywomen #healing #healthylifestyle #selfcare #loveyourself #beyourself #bethechange #divine #inspireothers #inspirationalquotes #positivity #goodvibesonly #lifeisbeautiful #hairy #gratitude #weareone #higherconsciousness #freespirit #empowerment #smile #feelgood #bodygossip
