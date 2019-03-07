Az állami hirdetések egyenlőtlen elosztása, a zsugorodó reklámpiac, a techóriások jövedelemelszívása és a többi kedvezőtlen folyamat miatt a piacról élő online lapok többsége egy ideje alternatív jövedelmekből is próbálja biztosítani a túlélését. Az új bevételi lábak növesztésének szükségessége az Indexnél is létező mantra egy ideje, ezért is indítottuk el ősszel a támogatói kampányunkat.

Az innovatív portfólió-diverzifikálás jegyében most még újabb vizekre, egész pontosan a Perzsa-öbölig eveztünk. Ha olajmezőt, sivatagi felhőkarcolót vagy tengeri sólepárló üzemet venne, keresse bizalommal ajmani irodánkat az Egyesült Arab Emírségekben, ahol magasan képzett munkatársaink személyre szóló ajánlatokkal várják a hívásukat!

(Valójában a kép egy vicces egybeesés. Az Index logója ingyenes betűtípusból készült, ez van a narancssárga ékezettel együtt levektorozva. Nem kizárt, hogy pont ez a grafikai megoldás másnak is eszébe jutott, ahogy az sem, hogy valakinek megtetszett a logónk és simán lenyúlta.)