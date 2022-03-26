Ismét találat érte a harkivi kutatóintézet kísérleti atomreaktorát a Kyev Independent Twitter-bejegyzése szerint – írja a Guardian.
A posztban azt írják, az ukrán hatóságok még nem tudták felmérni a helyszínen keletkezett károkat a folyamatos ágyúzás miatt.
⚡️ Kharkiv nuclear research reactor hit by Russian shelling.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 26, 2022
The nuclear research reactor at the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology has come under renewed Russian fire.
Ukrainian authorities have not yet been able to assess damage to the site, due to constant shelling.