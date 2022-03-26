Koronavírus adatok

2022. mar. 24.
Oltottak Kórházban Elhunytak Fertőzöttek
Hajnalka
EUR 372,76 Ft
USD 339,23 Ft
5 °C
18 °C
Még 7 nap 5 óra
Tovább a mellékletre
Közvetítés
  • Közvetítés
  • Kapcsolódók

Képek, videók 19 kép, 0 videó

Ez a poszt a következő Percről percre része:

Megalakult egy titkos csoport, Amerika felkészül a nukleáris és vegyi hadviselésre

Vissza a közvetítéshez
Vissza a közvetítéshez