Koronavírus adatok

2022. mar. 28.
Oltottak Kórházban Elhunytak Fertőzöttek
Zalán
EUR 367,37 Ft
USD 331,34 Ft
7 °C
19 °C
Még 4 nap 5 óra
Tovább a mellékletre
Közvetítés
  • Közvetítés
  • Kapcsolódók

Képek, videók 22 kép, 0 videó

Ez a poszt a következő Percről percre része:

Videón, ahogy az orosz tankok elhagyják Kijevet

Vissza a közvetítéshez
Vissza a közvetítéshez