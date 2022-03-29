Hola Prystan polgármesterét március 28-án rabolták el – közölte az ukrán főügyészség információi alapján a Kyiv Independent. Itt az Indexen is megírtuk, amikor a melitopoli polgármestert rabolták el az oroszok, vagy éppen amikor az ukrán ellenállás vezetőivel tették ugyanezt.
⚡️Prosecutors say Russian troops kidnap mayor in Kherson Oblast.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 29, 2022
The mayor of Hola Prystan was kidnapped on March 28, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine said. Previously Russian troops had kidnapped other mayors in occupied territories.