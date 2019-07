Japanese car rental companies couldn't figure out why their cars were be rented, but not driven.



So they did a survey to find out:



😴naps

👨‍💻work

📦storage

📱charge phones

🍱eat

🤙talk on the phone

📺watch TV

🎃dress up for halloween

🎶practice rappinghttps://t.co/9qNg4r2DXy