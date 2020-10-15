Teréz
    Megvehető minden idők egyik leghíresebb bikinije. Ursula Andress viselte a Dr. No című James Bond-filmben. Régi darab, mármint a kétrészes dressz, még 1962-ben, Jamaicában, egy nyugat-indiai varrónő szabta a svájci színésznő testére. Kijönni így óceánból, mint Ursula, talán csak a Halle Berry tudott a 2002-es Halj meg máskor című Bond-sagában. Mondjuk, az a bikini is pompázatos. Akinek van 300 ezer dollárja történelmi bikinire, az versenybe kerülhet. Mindenki másnak marad a film, az óceán, és a képsor, ahogy Honey Ryder, azaz Ursula Andress kilép a habokból...

    Ursula Andress
    Ursula Andress
    Fotó: Eon Productions
  • F. Szabó Emese
    Külföld

    Egy amerikai belföldi fapados járattal utazott volna egy nő, de a kapuhoz érve a földi kiszolgálók nem akarták tovább engedni, mivel szerintük túl kevés ruha volt rajta. A nő tényleg nem volt visszafogott szűk ceruzaszoknyájában és leginkább melltartónak beillő felsőjében, de nagyjából ennyi bőrfelület a vörös szőnyeges felvonuláson is kilátszik a szuperszexi nők testéből.

    Az indoklás szerint azért nem akarták felengedni az utast a fedélzetre, mert öltözéke nem felelt meg a légitársaság által meghatározott dress code-nak, ami tiszta, ápolt és ízléses megjelenést jelent. Az persze nem határozható meg egzakt módon, mi ízléses és mi nem az. Nem is jutottak dűlőre. A nőt végül a pilóta segítette ki, kölcsönadva a pólóját, így a nő egy férfipólóban tette meg az utat New York és Chicago között. Az utas az egész esetet videóra vette és felpakolta a Twitterre. Utólag a légitársaság elnézést kért az eset miatt. 

    Jogosan tagadta meg a légitársaság a beszállást?

    • 217
      Nem, ez egy repülőgép, nem pedig székesegyház!
    • 207
      Egyértelműbb szabályozásra volna szükség, akkor nem lenne vita.
    • 105
      Igen, ez az öltözék förtelmes, gyerekek is utazhattak a gépen.
    • 66
      Ez a póló sokkal ocsmányabb, mint a melltartó-felső.
  • Index
    Tudomány

    Medvenyomokra figyeltek fel a miskolci Lyukóvölgyben, a Magyar tanyán – közölte a miskolci városháza. A  BOON írja, hogy a sáros, vizes talajon könnyen felismerhetőek voltak a lábnyomok, illetve az állat bundájából származó szőrcsomókat is találtak az egyik kerítésen.

    A medve jelenlétére utaló jelekről értesítették a Bükki Nemzeti Park Igazgatóság munkatársait.

    Az önkormányzat felkérte a rendőrség és a polgárőrség és a Miskolci Önkormányzati Rendészet munkatársait, hogy járőrözésük során hívják fel a környéken élők figyelmét a lehetséges veszélyekre.

    A Nemzeti Park szakemberei tájékoztatást nyújtottak arról, hogyan érdemes a medvék jelenlétében viselkedni. Az állatoktól mindig távol kell maradni, még akkor is ha bocsok. A kismedvék jellemzően nem járnak egyedül, a legtöbbször pedig a kölykeiket védelmező anyamedvék támadnak emberre.

  • Farkas Ágnes

    Mindenkinek megakad a szeme a A Dél-Amerikában honos skarlát íbiszek harsány  tollruháján, most azonban másért is érdemes meglátogatni őket, nemrég ugyanis új fiókával gyarapodott a budapesti állatkertben élő család. Az ő tollai még sötétek.

    A fiókák kezdetben szinte teljesen fekete tollazata idővel átalakul, és először barnás, szürkés, és fehéres tollak jelennek meg a fiatal állatokon, a skarlátvörös tollak később jönnek. 