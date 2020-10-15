Ursula von der Leyen ismét karanténba vonul
A Twitteren írta meg az Európai Bizottság elnöke, hogy egyik alkalmazottjának pozitív tesztje miatt ő is azonnali hatállyal elhagyja az Európai Tanácsot és karanténba vonul. Annak ellenére teszi ezt, hogy saját tesztje negatív lett.
I have just been informed that a member of my front office has tested positive to COVID-19 this morning. I myself have tested negative.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 15, 2020
However as a precaution I am immediately leaving the European Council to go into self-isolation.
Rovataink a Facebookon