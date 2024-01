𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐮𝐩 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑: Opta Predictions 🏆



The 2023 Asian Cup kicks off on Friday, so what better time to evaluate the Opta supercomputer predictions.



Japan are the team to beat, with the supercomputer giving them a 24.6% chance of success.#AsianCup2023 #HayyaAsia