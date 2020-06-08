A texasi Austin rendőrsége a Twitteren közölte, hogy rengeteg hálálkodó levelet kapnak a polgároktól. Igen ám, de a hozzászólók kiszúrták, hogy a levélírók kézírása kísértetiesen hasonlít, így jó eséllyel csak egy balul elsült PR-akció történt.

We can’t express enough how grateful we are to serve you, Austin. Our officers have been working around the clock during these unprecedented times and thank everyone who took the time to write and make our day a little brighter. #OneAustinSaferTogether #Thankful pic.twitter.com/U3vomU2tbq