Azt hihetné, hogy ezek régi fotók, pedig nem azok
Oye Diran fotós legutóbbi munkáját régi családi fotók ihlették. Leginkább a szülei által viselt ruhadarabok, köztük édesanyja által hordott nigériai iro és buba stílus (becsavart szoknya és szabott felső), amiket gyakran párosítottak fejkendővel a 60-es, 70-es és 80-as években.
For @nataalmedia - “A ti de” meaning “we have arrived” is a project that explores vintage Yoruba fashion from the 60s, 70s and 80s. The aim of this series is to convey and shed light on the richness of cultural fashion during that era, particularly the Iro and buba of the yoruba tribe. Growing up as a kid in Lagos, Nigeria, I recall looking at old pictures my mother had of herself, friends and family. From their stylish conventional Yoruba attires to more contemporary styling of the attires. Hairstyles from Afros to beehives. These curated memories of my heritage were among my inspiration. . Photographer, Art Director & Stylist: Oye Diran @oye_diran Models: Fatima Ayinde @timewithtima , Bemisoul @Bemisoul, Dorcas Adekanbi @kissmyfacee MUA: Beauty By Bless @beautybyblesss Hair Stylist: Mohan Jean Mary @modimel_salon Styling Assistant: @no.studios Photography Assistants: @siusview_ @mrobinnaobioma
A CNN-nek elmondta, hogy ezek a régi stíluselemek mai napig részei az örökségének, amit be akart mutatni a világnak.
A fotózásról készített egy zenés klipet is, ami az "A Ti De" ("Megérkeztünk") sorozat hangulatát idézi:
"A Ti De" (We Have Arrived) . Art Director, Set design, Stylist: @oye_diran Directors: @oye_diran & @JnkyrdCinema 🎥Dp: @jnkyrdcinema Models: @timewithtima @Bemisoul @kissmyfacee MUA: @beautybyblesss Hair Stylist:@modimel_salon Styling Assistant: @no.studios Photography Assistants: @siusview_ @mrobinnaobioma Song: "Eko" by @iamkizzdaniel
Jorubai emberek bármikor találnak indokot arra, hogy felöltözzenek és ünnepeljenek
- célzott ezzel Diran Nigéria második legnagyobb etnikai csoportjára.
Diran fotózás előtt üzleti vállalkozást tanult, és rendezvényszervezésben dolgozott. Fotóit publikálta a Vogue Italiában és az Afropunk magazinban is.
Márciusban megjelent képanyagára rengeteg visszajelzést kapott a nigériai emberektől, ami túlnyomórészt pozitív volt. A megkezdett munkát folytatni szeretné, hogy az afrikai és fekete ideológia lényegét átadhassa az embereknek, miközben le akarja bontani a fekete kultúra félreértelmezett narratíváit.
