EXCL — Athl. Paranaense CEO Mattos: “There’s no chance for Vitor Roque to leave and join Barça in August”. 🚨🇧🇷



“He will leave in January, that was the pact with Barça and it will be respected”.



“We need him for final 20 games and to qualify for Copa Libertadores 2024”. pic.twitter.com/gu3P8swxno