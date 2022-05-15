Az orosz offenzíva az ukrajnai Donbász régióban veszített lendületéből, és jelentősen elmaradt az ütemtervtől. Nem valószínű, hogy a következő 30 napban drámaian felgyorsul az oroszok előretörése – írja a brit katonai hírszerzés Twitter-közleményében.

(1/6)

Russia’s Donbas offensive has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule. Despite small-scale initial advances, Russia has failed to achieve substantial territorial gains over the past month whilst sustaining consistently high levels of attrition.

