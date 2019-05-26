2019 European Elections: Record-high turnout in Hungary

A Nemzeti Választási Iroda legfrissebb adatai szerint 17:00-ig a szavazásra jogosultak 37.06%-a járult az urnákoz.
Korábbi választások részvételi mutatói a kiválasztott időpontban:
2 917 423 people to be exact, which means 37,06% percent of eligible voters showed up at the polling stations. That is almost five percentage points higher than it was at 5:00 PM during Hungary's record-setting first European election in 2004, when 32.25% of those eligible voted, and almost as high as the final turnout was that year (38.50%).
The high turnout most likely favours governing party Fidesz, as voting districts where Fidesz has been strong in preceding elections are seeing the most voters. This is bad news for LMP and Momentum, the two smaller parties teetering on the 5% electoral threshold, as passing that threshold requires more and more votes as the turnout gets higher. But Budapest voters are active too (44% of them already voted), and that might give the two smaller parties some hope.
Hungarian polling organisations do not expect a surprise at the European elections in Hungary, as they assessed at a conference on Wednesday. The only open questions are who will get to finish second, and if the two smaller parties teetering on the 5% electoral threshold, LMP and Momentum will be able to secure a mandate, but all pollsters agreed on Wednesday that:
With no doubt about the winner, the question concerning the second place finally gave the polling organisations something about which they could disagree. Here are the predictions:
This is the fourth time Hungary participates in the European Elections, and here are some quick facts to start our English coverage:
