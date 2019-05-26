Fülöp, Evelin
11 °C
27 °C
Index - In English In English Eng

Tovább a mellékletre

Részvételi adatok

A Nemzeti Választási Iroda legfrissebb adatai szerint 17:00-ig a szavazásra jogosultak 37.06%-a járult az urnákoz.

Korábbi választások részvételi mutatói a kiválasztott időpontban:

0% 100% 2019 EP 2018 OGY 2014 EP 2009 EP

2019 European Elections: Record-high turnout in Hungary

2019 European Elections in Hungary

Élő
-5700481413624207416 HUSZ1567(1)
Kovács Zoltán
2019.05.26. 17:50
Közvetítés
  • Közvetítés
  • Kapcsolódók

Összefoglaló

Hungary is electing its 21 MEPs today in the 2019 European Elections. All polling organisations agree that governing party Fidesz is looking at yet another major victory, the real contest is for the second place between Jobbik, MSZP, and DK. Two smaller parties, LMP and Momentum are fighting to pass the 5% electoral threshold, forecasts show that the latter has a good chance of securing a mandate. Turnout is at a record high, 37.06% of eligible voters had already cast their ballots at 5:00 PM.
új hír érkezett, kattintson a megtekintéshez!
  • Kovács Zoltán

    2 917 423 people to be exact, which means 37,06% percent of eligible voters showed up at the polling stations. That is almost five percentage points higher than it was at 5:00 PM during Hungary's record-setting first European election in 2004, when 32.25% of those eligible voted, and almost as high as the final turnout was that year (38.50%). 

    The high turnout most likely favours governing party Fidesz, as voting districts where Fidesz has been strong in preceding elections are seeing the most voters. This is bad news for LMP and Momentum, the two smaller parties teetering on the 5% electoral threshold, as passing that threshold requires more and more votes as the turnout gets higher. But Budapest voters are active too (44% of them already voted), and that might give the two smaller parties some hope.

  • Kovács Zoltán

    Hungarian polling organisations do not expect a surprise at the European elections in Hungary, as they assessed at a conference on Wednesday. The only open questions are who will get to finish second, and if the two smaller parties teetering on the 5% electoral threshold, LMP and Momentum will be able to secure a mandate, but all pollsters agreed on Wednesday that:

    • Fidesz is looking at another landslide victory. Dániel Nagy, the research director of Nézőpont said that Fidesz will definitely receive at least 1.3-1.4 million votes, 1.7-1.8 million at most, which is likely to be a result more than 50%. Endre Hann, the CEO of Medián said that their latest polling data shows Fidesz will receive 52% of the votes. The forecast of Századvég differs from this within the margin of error - they expect Fidesz to get 51%.
    • Turnout will be high, approximately 35-40%. Due to Fidesz's strong mobilisation and Orbán's rhetorics about the never-before-seen stakes of this year's elections, it's already apparent that more people will show up at the polling stations than last time in 2014 (29%). The researchers all agreed that turnout will surpass 30%, Nézőpont predicts 32-40%, Medián's forecast is 35-40%, and Závecz Research puts voter turnout around 38-40%. CEO of Publicus, András Pulai said that their latest survey shows a 47% possible turnout, however, he himself expects fewer people at the ballot boxes. So far, the data released by the National Election Office seem to prove the predictions right.

    With no doubt about the winner, the question concerning the second place finally gave the polling organisations something about which they could disagree. Here are the predictions:

    • Nézőpont: "Jobbik will not finish second," but it's impossible to say if DK or MSZP will, as supporters of these two parties are prone for last minute cross-voting. 
    • Závecz Research: The predicted number of votes for Jobbik is 450,000, 400,000 for MSZP-Párbeszéd, 390,000 for DK. Looking at the trends, Tibor Závecz noted that his guess is Jobbik will end up being the third of the three. The fact that Jobbik lost the largest amount of voters since 2018 and DK was the party that most successfully grew its base could very well affect the final result, though DK did actually perform worse last year than it was predicted before the 2018 general elections. 
    • Publicus: CEO András Pulai said that he would not make a guess until the numbers of their last survey ending on Wednesday are in, however, he noted that Jobbik has been getting weaker, the numbers of DK are consistently on the rise, and that could even "take some voters from MSZP too."
    • Századvég: Their latest survey predicts DK at 11%, Jobbik at 9%, MSZP-P at 7%.
    • Medián: Their forecast is the following: Jobbik 12%, MSZP-P 11%, DK 10%. CEO Endre Hann remarked that it was a good move from DK to place Klára Dobrev, university lecturer, businesswoman, and wife of Ferenc Gyurcsány at the top of their list because this could yield even better results for DK than what Medián predicts. Still, Hann maintains that Jobbik will be able to hold on to the second place.
  • Kovács Zoltán

    This is the fourth time Hungary participates in the European Elections, and here are some quick facts to start our English coverage:

    • There are 8,008,739 people eligible to vote in the European Elections of Hungary, 7,873,125 of them are Hungarian or EU citizens residing in Hungary who can cast their ballot at one of the 10,277 domestic voting districts today. There are 3390 EU citizens who opted to vote in the Hungarian elections. 
    • 20,290 people living abroad can cast their ballot at either of the 130 Hungarian Embassies, and there are 115,324 Hungarian citizens with no permanent address in Hungary or any other EU member states eligible to vote by mail. 
    • There are 9 parties contesting for 21 seats in the European Parliament. Electoral threshold is at 5%.
    • Polling stations have opened this morning at 6:00 AM, and will be closing at 7:00 PM.
    • We will have to wait quite a long time until the results start rolling in; Polls in Italy will only be closing at 11:00 PM, and until then, official results are kept under wraps.
    • The European Parliament will start publishing the first estimated results based on available exit poll data at around 6:00 PM, and the first mandate projection at around 8:15.
    #politics #hungary #ep2019 #european elections