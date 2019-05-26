2019 European Elections: Record-high turnout in Hungary

2 917 423 people to be exact, which means 37,06% percent of eligible voters showed up at the polling stations. That is almost five percentage points higher than it was at 5:00 PM during Hungary's record-setting first European election in 2004, when 32.25% of those eligible voted, and almost as high as the final turnout was that year (38.50%).

The high turnout most likely favours governing party Fidesz, as voting districts where Fidesz has been strong in preceding elections are seeing the most voters. This is bad news for LMP and Momentum, the two smaller parties teetering on the 5% electoral threshold, as passing that threshold requires more and more votes as the turnout gets higher. But Budapest voters are active too (44% of them already voted), and that might give the two smaller parties some hope.



