Raquel Krähenbühl, a brazil GloboNews fehér házi tudósítója számolt be arról, hogy Marcelo Quiroga brazil egészségügy miniszter – akiről az ENSZ közgyűlésén derült ki, hogy koronavírusos – ugyanabban a hotelben van elszállásolva, mint Joe Biden, nemrég pedig Boris Johnsonnal is találkozott és kezet fogott, amiről videó is készült.
Brazilian Health Minister - who tested positive for Covid - was staying at the same hotel as President Biden in NYC.— Raquel Krähenbühl (@Rkrahenbuhl) September 22, 2021
He went to the UN today to watch President Bolsonaro’s speech.
Here, he shakes hands with Prime Minister Boris Jonhson- who met Biden today at the White House. pic.twitter.com/CSxdBuTIfY
Boris Johnson és Jair Bolsonaro egy találkozót is tartott, amelyen mindkét fél részéről több kormánytisztviselő is jelen volt. Quiroga itt maszkot viselt, de a többiekre ugyanez nem minden esetben volt igaz.
Another official photo of the meeting where the mostly maskless British officials sit down with Brazil’s supposedly unvaccinated president and his health minister (who has just tested positive for Covid) pic.twitter.com/SYyycM5OMW— Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsin) September 22, 2021