Harry és Meghan Markle elbúcsúzott az Instagramon
A házaspár ugyanis nem fog többet posztolni a közös, királyi Instagram-fiókjukra. Az utolsó fotójukon megköszönték követőiknek, hogy támogatták őket, illetve a képhez mellékelt szövegben biztató szavakkal reagálnak a világjárvány miatt kialakult helyzetre. Mint írják, az egyik legfontosabb feladat most, hogy megtaláljuk a megoldást azokra a problémákra, amelyek a pandémia miatt kerültek felszínre. És persze addig, amíg nem rendezik a soraikat és nem térnek vissza valamilyen formában, addig mindenki vigyázzon egymásra és persze magára.
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
Pár hónappal ezelőtt többek között ezt a közösségi oldalt választották, hogy bejelentsék, több hónapnyi mérlegelés után úgy döntöttek, visszalépnek a királyi család magas rangú tagjaként betöltött szerepüktől, anyagi függetlenségre vágynak. A Buckingham Palota illetékesei úgy döntöttek, hogy Harry és Meghan Markle többé nem használhatja a királyi fenség (his és her royal highness, HRH) címet, illetve a felek megállapodtak abban is, hogy a Sussex Royal márkának is búcsút kell intenie a házaspárnak.
