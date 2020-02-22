Trump is kommentálta a Twitteren a nevadai kaukuszt. Szerinte „Crazy Bernie” úgy tűnik, hogy jól szerepel, „Biden és a többiek gyengének tűnnek”, és gratulált is a vermonti szenátornak. Bloombergnek is kiszólt: „Mini Mike nem fogja tudni újra beindítani a kampányát az elnökjelölti viták történetének legrosszabb szereplése után.”
Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates. Congratulations Bernie, & don’t let them take it away from you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020
