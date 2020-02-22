Közvetítés
  • Közvetítés
  • Kapcsolódók

Összefoglaló

Nevadában csapnak össze a demokrata elnökjelöltek

Nevadában tartják a harmadik szavazást az amerikai előválasztáson
Bernie Sanders a kaukusz esélyese, de fontos lesz, ki végez a második helyen
Először derül ki, hogy ki áll jól a latinók és a feketék között
Kövesse élőben az eredmények alakulását!

Képek, videók 5 kép, 0 videó

Ez a poszt a következő Percről percre része:

Nevadában csapnak össze a demokrata elnökjelöltek

Vissza a közvetítéshez
Élő
Vissza a közvetítéshez