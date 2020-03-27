Hungarian Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller issued a normative order on Thursday night containing provisions concerning the entry ban, university closures, and a humanitarian corridor for transit passengers. The normative decision mostly serves to replace expiring government decrees, but there are some minor changes.
The document bans all trains, buses, and civilian aircraft in passenger traffic from entering Hungary, with the exception of aircraft flying through Hungarian airspace without landing.
Rovataink a Facebookon