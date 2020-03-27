Hajnalka
2 °C
17 °C
Index - In English In English Eng
Közvetítés
  • Közvetítés
  • Kapcsolódók

Összefoglaló

Percről percre A pénteki nap hírei a koronavírusról egy helyen

Orbán Viktor pénteken reggel a Kossuth rádióban bejelentette: kijárási korlátozások lépnek életbe március 28. és április 11. között.
Péntekre újabb 39 fővel nőtt az igazolt fertőzöttek száma Magyarországon, így már 300-ra nőtt a regisztrált fertőzöttek száma.
Ez a poszt a következő Percről percre része:

A pénteki nap hírei a koronavírusról egy helyen

Vissza a közvetítéshez
Élő
Vissza a közvetítéshez